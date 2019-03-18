CNN’s Toobin: Trump’s Lack of Twitter Outrage Over New Zealand Attack ‘Precisely Consistent’ with White Nationalism

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weighed in on the New Zealand shootings at two mosques and President Donald Trump’s reaction on Twitter.

Although Trump tweeted out well wishes and a message of solidarity, Toobin and host John Berman, along with a CNN chyron that said, “Trump outraged about a lot in tweets (except Muslims massacre),” questioned Trump’s lack of outrage on Twitter over the terror attacks, likening it and his immigration views to “the white nationalist agenda.”

“You know, it isn’t expressing concern about the rise of white nationalism — it’s personal grievance,” Berman stated. “I mean, that is what he’s fixated on.”

Toobin replied, “But it’s personal grievance that is precisely consistent with the white nationalist agenda. I mean, it’s not white nationalism, but, you know, everything he says about immigrants, about immigration, about the wall, about, you know, the fact that there is no white nationalist problem is consistent with that view.”

