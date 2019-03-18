Cory Booker: Trump’s Attacks on McCain ‘Repulsive,’ ‘Moral Vandalism’

Monday, MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” offered a preview clip of an interview with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) set to air on “Hardball” later in the day, in which the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate reacted to President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Booker said, “He’s a hero, and to hear a sitting president, a commander in chief—what’s that say to other men and women that are serving this nation? I found it repulsive. Just another example of his moral vandalism and him just tearing at the fabric of this country, as opposed to bonding us together, he continues to try to pit us against each other.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN