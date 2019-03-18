McCarthy: There’s No Benefit to Trump Attacking McCain

During an interview on Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that there’s no benefit to President Trump attacking the late Senator John McCain and should “separate” McCain’s life from the Steele Dossier.

McCarthy said, “John McCain’s life — this individual is a war hero. … It’s a whole different discussion, what we learned more about the dossier, and that’s different than John McCain’s life.”

After McCarthy criticized the dossier, host Brian Kilmeade stated, “[G]oing after John McCain, I don’t see any benefit to that.”

McCarthy responded, “No, there’s not. And I think the president needs to separate those two. … John McCain has a life we can all be proud of.”

