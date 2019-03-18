Meghan McCain: My Father Is ‘Pathetic’ Trump’s ‘Kryptonite’

Monday on ABC’s The View,” co-host Meghan McCain responded to President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Co-host Joy Behar said, “He did tweet against John McCain who passed away unfortunately not that long ago. It’s kind of a pathetic statement on his part because when John McCain was getting the Silver Star, Trump was at his doctor’s trying to get out of the draft with these alleged bone spurs, so let’s start there.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You and I are very similar in the sense that — I know people think we’re different, but we’re not that different because if you come for one of mine, you’re dead to me and I’m coming after you. But I try to handle things with class and dignity. And the way this president is acting is so pathetic and beneath the dignity of this office that it was so offensive to me what he said about your father.”

McCain said, “He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it and I know it, and all of you know it, he will never be a great man. My father was his kryptonite in life, and he was kryptonite in death. On a personal note, I agree with you, all of us have love and families, and when my father was alive until adulthood, we would spend our time fishing, cooking, celebrating life and I think it’s because he almost died. And I just thought ‘your life is spent on weekends not with your family, not with your friends but obsessing.’ Obsessing over great men you could never live up. That tells you everything you needed to know about his pathetic life.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN