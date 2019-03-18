‘Morning Joe’ on Trump’s ‘Abhorrent’ McCain Tweets: ‘He Is Not Well’

Monday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend that slammed deceased Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), saying the president is “not well” for criticizing the former senator for his role in passing on the Steele dossier to the FBI and the media.

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said “something is very, very wrong” with Trump, adding he is “trying to deflect.”

“People that know him say this privately … this is not normal behavior. It’s abhorrent behavior,” host Joe Scarborough stated.

Brzezinski replied, “We wouldn’t accept it from our children.”

“[I]t’s so incredible that the people who still blindly stand by Donald Trump and say what’s wrong with Donald Trump and, ‘Oh, he’s great. No, the media’s just after Donald Trump.’ You just look at their children and you wonder this is the example that their children are being given from their parents and you wonder how those kids are going to grow up, how’s the generation going to grow up,” Scarborough continued.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent