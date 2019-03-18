Nunes: Twitter Lawsuit ‘The First of Many’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated that his lawsuit against Twitter is “the first of many” lawsuits.

Nunes said, “So, this is the first of many, Sean. And what we’re doing here is, we’re actually going after Twitter first because they are the main proliferator, and they spread this fake news and the slanderous news.”

He added, “They need to come clean. They’re not a public square. They are content developers.”

He later stated, “I think if Twitter wants to be in the public square, and they don’t want to be a content developer, they should come clean, give us all your algorithms.”

(h/t Mediaite)

