Warren: Green New Deal Is About ‘Building the Infrastructure for the 21st Century’

Monday during a CNN town hall, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) so-called Green New Deal was “about building the infrastructure for the 21st century.”

Warren said, “We need to step up our investment in infrastructure right here in the United States of America. That’s how we build a future. And I’ll add one little piece to it and say when you take a look at the Green New Deal, understand this is about building the infrastructure for the 21st century, for a sustainable world.”

