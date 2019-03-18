Warren: White Nationalism Poses Same Threat Against U.S. as ISIS, Al-Qaeda

During a campaign stop in Memphis, TN, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) commented on white nationalism following the terror attack in two New Zealand mosques that left 50 people dead.
Warren compared white nationalism to ISIS and Al-Qaeda, saying all three “pose a threat” to the United States.
“It’s going to take acknowledging what a terrible problem white nationalism is and how it is a threat to the safety and security of the United States,” Warren said Sunday. “In the same way that ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorism pose a threat to the U.S., so does the rise of white nationalism.”
In addition to Tennessee, Warren is visiting Alabama and Mississippi as part of a three-state tour.
