Beto O’Rourke: ‘A Lot of Wisdom’ in Abolishing Electoral College

Tuesday on MSNBC, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was asked about his rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) call to abolishing the Electoral College for presidential elections in favor of a national popular vote.

O’Rourke said, “I think there’s a lot to that because you had an election in 2016 where the loser got 3 million more votes than the victor. It puts some states out of play altogether. They don’t feel like their votes really count. If we really want every person to vote and give them every reason to vote, we have to make sure their votes count and go to the candidate of their choosing. So I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.”

