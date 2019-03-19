GOP Rep Palmer: Dems ‘So Desperate’ to Prevent Trump from Getting a Victory ‘They’re Willing to Allow People to Continue to Die’

In an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Monday, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, discussed Democrat efforts to prevent President Donald Trump’s construction of a border wall through the use of the emergency order.

Palmer said it was his view that there was indeed an emergency and added there was money available for border security. However, he accused Democrats of playing politics against the president on the issue, which he explained was the reason many Americans’ security was threatened.

“This is the thing that really disturbs me,” Palmer said. “The Democrats are so desperate to not allow [Trump] to get a perceived victory on his signature campaign issue that they’re willing to allow people to continue to die.”

“You know that that the two drugs that are biggest killers are fentanyl and heroin,” he added. “All the heroin comes across the southern border and almost all the fentanyl. In terms of the impact on minority communities among African-Americans – it’s almost 50 percent of all the overdose deaths are fentanyl. The rockstar, Prince – you remember him? He took a Vicodin, thinking it was a Vicodin that had fentanyl in it and it killed him. They’re making pills just across the border and stamping them with brand names and even numbers to make them look like the real deal, but they have fentanyl in them.”

