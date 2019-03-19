Harris: ‘Open’ to Discussion on Eliminating Electoral College – ‘Need to Deal With’ Diminishing Role of Popular Vote

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that she is “open to” a discussion on eliminating the Electoral College and “we need to deal with” the diminishing role of the popular vote.

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked, “Elizabeth Warren had a town hall last night, and she said that she thinks we should do away with the Electoral College, is that — do you agree with that?”

Harris answered, “I’m open to the discussion. I mean, there’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States, and we need to deal with that. So, I’m open to the discussion.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett