Jordan: ‘We All Kind of Suspect’ ‘The Mueller Report Is Coming Soon’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that “We all kind of suspect” that the Mueller report “is coming soon.”

Jordan said, “The reason Ms. Ahmad might have left could be the fact that the Mueller report is coming soon. We all kind of suspect that it is. But it also might be a letter that Mr. Meadows and I sent to Attorney General Barr just 19 days ago, on March 1. We sent a letter pointing out that Andrew Weissmann, who’s also leaving the special counsel, and Ms. Ahmad met with Bruce Ohr prior to the 2016 election and Mr. Ohr conveyed to them that Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier, had talked to him, and he was conveying that information to both of these individuals who went on Bob Mueller’s team, that Mr. Steele was desperate to stop Trump.”

