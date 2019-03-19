Koppel: Establishment Press ‘Out to Get’ Trump

Earlier this month during a discussion with Marvin Kalb at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ted Koppel, the former ABC’s “Nightline,” acknowledged the media were out to get President Donald Trump, saying Trump wasn’t “mistaken” in holding the belief.

According to Koppel, some so-called media organizations made the decision Trump was “bad” for the country.

“I turned to my wife, and I said [The New York Times] is absolutely committed to making sure that this guy does not get elected. So his perception that the establishment press is out to get him doesn’t mean that great journalism is not being done. It is. But the notion that most of us look upon Donald Trump as being an absolute fiasco — he’s not mistaken in that perception, and he’s not mistaken when so many of the liberal media, for example, described themselves as belonging to the Resistance.”

“We’re talking about organizations that I believe have, in fact, decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States,” Koppel added.

(h/t RCP Video)

