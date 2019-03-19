Scarborough on Trump’s Evangelical Support: Trump Is the ‘Antithesis’ of Biblical Teachings — ‘Nothing Consistent’ with Jesus’ Teachings

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to a recent poll showing that seven in 10 evangelicals support President Donald Trump, questioning why they would remain loyal to someone who is the “antithesis” of biblical teachings.

Scarborough said Trump’s behavior and policies are not “consistent with the teachings of Jesus.”

“[T]here is nothing consistent with the teachings of Jesus. And when I say nothing, I mean absolutely nothing. The Beatitudes and the Sermon on the Mount, especially the story of the Good Samaritan, you can look for all of the red letters in your King James New Testament bible and you will see that Donald Trump, the way he lives and the policies he pursues, is the antithesis of those red words,” Scarborough declared.

“So, why do seven in 10 evangelicals still support Donald Trump?” he later asked. “It sounds like somebody trying to gain the world but lose their own soul.”

