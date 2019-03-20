Atlanta Man with Down Syndrome Receives Honor for His 27 Years of Work at McDonald’s

Buford, Atlanta McDonald’s employee Chris Campbell was honored recently for his near three decades of work at the same McDonald’s.

Campbell was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at a young age, but has not let that stop him from living a fulfilling life, working hard and making people happy.

The Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta recognized Campbell for his 27 years of service of making happy meal boxes and keeping the restaurant clean for the customers, which the “happy meal expert” said he enjoys doing.

“I love the happy meal boxes,” Cambell told 11 Alive. “I’m a box boy.”

He added, “Every time I give them the boxes, it makes each person happy.”

