Clyburn Likens Trump to Hitler — ‘Biggest Threat to Democracy in My Lifetime’

In a Tuesday interview with NBC News, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying the president and his family are the “biggest threat to democracy” in his lifetime.

Clyburn revealed he has only “studied” about people who behave like Trump.

“Adolf Hitler was elected chancellor of Germany. And he went about the business of discrediting institutions to the point that people bought into his stuff,” Clyburn told NBC in an interview MSNBC aired Wednesday. “To allow anybody to discredit the press, discredit the military, to discredit our leadership, in both in the Congress and outside, we are asking for dire consequences. And I think it’s time for the Congress, House and Senate, to grow spines and do what is necessary to protect this democracy.”

He added, “This man and his family are the biggest threat to democracy in my lifetime.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent