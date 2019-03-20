Dershowitz: Nunes ‘Has No Case at All’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said that Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) “has no case at all” against Twitter.

Dershowitz said, “He has no case at all, and it’s wrong from a political and ideological point of view. If you don’t like what Twitter is doing, create an alternate company. If you don’t like what Facebook, you don’t like what any of the others are doing, the American way is competition. Look, a lot of people thought that the Democrats controlled the media, and along came Fox. Now you have two sides presented.”

