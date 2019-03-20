GOP Sen. Isakson: Trump’s Attack on McCain Is ‘Deplorable’

Wednesday CNN played a clip from Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Political Rewind,” of Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) criticizing President Donald Trump’s criticism of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Responding to the president saying, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Isakson said, “It’s deplorable what he said. That’s what I called it from the floor of the Senate seven months ago. It will be deplorable seven months from now if he says it again. I will continue to speak out because there’s one thing that we’ve got to do — you may not like immigration, you may not like this, you may not like that, you may be a Republican or Democrat, we’re all Americans.”

“There aren’t Democratic casualties and Republican casualties on the battlefield, there are American casualties,” he continued. “And we should never reduce the service people give to this country, particularly the offering of their own life to political fodder.”

