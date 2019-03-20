Joy Behar: Trump Is a ‘Psycho’ — People Still Following Him ‘Need to Examine Yourselves’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s ongoing criticisms of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) after playing a clip of the president saying, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “He also said that the Republicans had a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. They did not. So he’s completely lying in that entire statement. I think he’s jealous of your dad. I really do. It’s hard to see when somebody’s passed away that you would still be jealous of them but this is a psycho that we’re talking about here. He’s not normal. He’s obsessed with people that didn’t support him. I’m sure he hates me in the same way. Good.”

She added, “Where is the Republican party? The only two senators who came out and vociferously put this man down were Romney, my new friend—I like him a little bit —and Senator Johnny Isakson. Both of them are not up for re-election until 2022. I don’t know about Romney, maybe even further than that. So the cowards in the Republican Party need to be called out. Lindsey where is he? He still hasn’t found his you-know-what. Other people, I think that’s the issue here that the McCain family has to deal with, that your party is not stepping up.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “I’m just surprised because I do think this is a new bizarre low. I will say, attacking someone who isn’t here is a bizarre low. My dad’s not here but I’m sure as hell here.”

Behar added, “It’s a bizarre low that he attacked your father in the first place and he still won the election. People still follow this guy. You people need to examine yourselves.”

