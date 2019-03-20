Meghan McCain: My Dad Would Find It ‘Hilarious’ Trump Is So Jealous of Him

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain responded to President Donald Trump’s ongoing criticisms of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

McCain said, “I think if I had told my dad seven months after you’re dead, you’re going to be dominating the news and all over Twitter, he would think it was hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death as well. Do not feel bad for me and my family. We are blessed.”

“We are a family of privilege,” she continued. “Feel bad for people out there who are being bullied that don’t have support, that don’t have women of ‘The View’ to come out and support their family. There are kids committing suicide because of cyber-bullying online. There are people going through rough times. There are veterans who come back—we have 20 veterans a day committing suicide. Focus on these issues. These are the issues I beg the White House to pay attention to.”

