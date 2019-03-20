Omarosa: McCain Attacks Show Trump ‘Unstable’ — He Shouldn’t Have the Nuclear Codes

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former “Apprentice” cast member and White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman said President Donald Trump‘s criticism about late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) showed he Trump was “unstable and he really should not have access to the nuclear codes.”

Manigault Newman said, “He’s obsessed with McCain, he is obsessed with him because he’ll never be the hero McCain is. What we are watching is the third season of the Trump reality TV show. And what happens in the third season is you turn the hero into the heel, and you have a plot twist, and he keeps repeating these themes over and over again. And it’s going to get more and more bizarre because he’s not trying to become the best president, he’s trying to be the best reality star. And that’s what we’re seeing in this bizarre behavior from Donald Trump.”

She added, “You know what the problem is? It shows he is unstable and he really should not have access to the nuclear codes if a tweet can trigger him or even the thought of someone deceased can send him off the rails the way he is.”

