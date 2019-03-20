Schumer Laments ‘Rural States’ Have Same Number of U.S. Senators as ‘Urban’

During a Tuesday interview with New York State NPR affiliate WAMC, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) voiced his concern with the Republican-controlled Senate and seemed to lament the fact that all states have two senators.

Schumer said taking control of the Senate could be tough for the Democrats because “rural states” get the same number of senators as the “urban” states.

“[I]t’s vital to take back the Senate,” Schumer stated. “I hope there’ll be a rallying cry. Last time in the election it was, ‘Take back the House.’ We needed it. It was easier to take back the House than take back the Senate, given the Senate map.”

“Is it going to be easy? No, it never is in the Senate because the rural states get the same number of senators as the urban – the bigger states,” Schumer said.

(h/t NTK Network)

