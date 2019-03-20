Trump: ‘I Don’t Mind’ Mueller Report Being Public – ‘Let People See It’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, President Trump said he doesn’t mind the public seeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, and stated, “Let people see it.”

Trump responded to a question on whether the public has the right to see the report by saying, “I don’t mind. I mean, frankly, I told the House, if you want, let them see it.”

He later added, “[L]et it come out. Let people see it. That’s up to the attorney general. We have a very good attorney general.”

Trump further stated, “I want to see the report.”

(h/t RCP Video)

