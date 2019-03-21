Ana Navarro on Trump’s McCain Attacks: ‘You Pathological President Liar’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” guest co-host Ana Navarro got visibly angry during the panel discussion about President Donald Trump‘s latest attacks on late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

After playing a clip of the president saying, “I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted. I didn’t get a thank you, but that’s OK,” Navarro said, “First of all, John McCain didn’t get the funeral that he wanted. He got the funeral that he deserved. He got the funeral that he earned through more than 60 years of service and sacrifice and pain for this country, something that Donald Trump would know nothing about because for more than 70 years it’s been all about Trump for him.”

She continued, “Number two, he didn’t approve anything other than the plane which they could have gotten themselves. It was Congress who allowed John McCain to lay in state. It was the National Cathedral that allowed John McCain’s mass to be held there. Number three, he also said that John McCain had not done anything for veterans, that John McCain had — you know, that they had failed in getting choice and accountability for many decades. Lie! You pathological president, liar, liar, liar! John McCain and Bernie Sanders passed the Choice and Accountability Act in 2014. It was signed by Barack Obama while you were calling into question his citizenship.”

She added, “I add, every time he talks about it, we need to call it out. It’s awkward for you. It’s painful for you. It might be exhausting. We cannot get exhausted. We cannot get tired of being outraged by what this man is doing to the presidency of the United States.”

