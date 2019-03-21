Bartiromo Challenges Trump on McCain — ‘Mr. President, He’s Dead. He Can’t Punch Back’

Thursday afternoon, Fox Business Channel played a preview clip of host Maria Bartiromo’s interview with President Donald Trump.

Bartiromo asked, “You spent a good portion of your time in Ohio the other day trashing John McCain. Senator John McCain is dead. Why are you doing this?”

Trump said, “So it’s not a good portion of my time, it’s a very small portion. But if you realize, about three days ago, it came out that his main person gave to the FBI the fake news dossier. It was a fake. It was a fraud. It was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. They gave it to John McCain who gave it to the FBI for very evil purposes. That’s not good. And the other thing, he voted against repeal and replace. Now, he’s been campaigning for years for repeal and replace. I’m not a fan. After all of this time, he’s — think of this —repeal and replace. We would have had great health care.”

Bartiromo shot back, “But Mr. President, he’s dead. He can’t punch back. I know you punch back, but he’s dead.”

Trump said, “I don’t talk about it. People ask me the question. I didn’t bring this up. You just brought it up. You asked the question.”

Bartiromo said, “Well you talked about it this week.”

