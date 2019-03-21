Booker: Republican, Trump Policies ‘Literally’ Could ‘Cause People’s Death’

Wednesday on the “Pod Save America” podcast, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) warned the Trump administration and Republican policies “could cause people’s death.”

Booker said, “To people on both sides, we are heading that way. You hear Trump calling for the end of the filibuster rule, and I understand that if I am the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States fighting a tactical battle, that that is something that is—we are moving toward. But understand my perspective on this, which comes from decades of living in one of the most vulnerable communities in the country. And if Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Donald Trump for the last two years, had complete sway, they wouldn’t have just changed policy, which is nice, they would have hurt people in my community, literally doing policies that could cause people’s death. When we had a Republican governor in the state of New Jersey, just something like attacking Planned Parenthood, for women in my community who rely on that Planned Parenthood for their health care.”

