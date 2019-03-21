Brzezinski: Republicans Are Telling Me They Will Support Buttigieg

During Thursday’s MSNBC broadcast of “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski discussed 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s chances.

Brzezinski said after having Buttigieg on the show, a handful of Republicans told her he had their support.

“I think there is a hunger for somebody who seems and feels and sounds and looks completely real and connected with what we’re looking for: connection to history, a connection to who we are, a connection to faith that is honest and up front,” stated Brzezinski. “This is who I am and this is what I’m going to bring to the table. And he does it and … you know, we did rapid fire with him. Tried lots of different angles, and he was right there for everything. My phone had everything from my Republican sister-in-law to, you know, an extremely far-left best friend, and everybody loved him. And they kept texting me about him all day.”

She later added, “I was surprised by the number of Republicans who reached out to me saying, ‘I’m going to support him because I’m looking for someone. And I can get behind him.'”

Scarborough also said he “got a lot” of messages of support for Buttigieg.

“I guess the good news is, that actually being insightful, being knowledgeable about the issues, and also having a good, positive spirit, actually still counts for something in politics,” he shared.

(h/t Newsbusters)

