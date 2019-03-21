Kellyanne Conway on Husband’s Feud with Trump: ‘You Air Your Grievances in Private’

Thursday, White House official Kellyanne Conway went on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” to discuss President Donald Trump’s feud with her husband, George Conway.

Kellyanne Conway criticized her husband, saying he should not “air grievances” like his in public.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Conway, “Your boss is calling your husband a whack job. What’s going on?”

“Well, my husband also has been very critical of the president publicly, which is unlike him,” Conway told Bartiromo. “He’s traditionally been a very private person. In 2016, which was known as the year of the tweet, George Conway sent exactly zero tweets. So, this is new. And what also is new is not supporting the agenda of the president and my work there.”

She added, “I was raised in a household of strong Italian Catholic women that taught me you air grievances like that in private, so it is very surprising to see it be so public.”

Conway later said President Donald Trump was being “protective” of her.

“I’m not being asked to choose between my husband and my job,” she stated. “The president has never made me feel that way, Maria.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent