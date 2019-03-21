Dem Rep. Brown: The Way Trump Made Golan Heights Announcement Is ‘Highly Inappropriate’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Anthony Brown (D-MD) criticized President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights by stating that “the manner in which he did it, was highly inappropriate.”

Brown said, “First of all, the manner in which he did it, I don’t know if it’s just a tweet to support the re-election of Prime Minister Netanyahu, or whether he is actually establishing a new direction in American policy. I think it’s wrong. For decades, American policy, and also, UN resolution has been calling for the withdrawal of Israel from those lands that are occupied as a result of force. I’ve been to the Golan Heights. I understand the strategic importance of that high ground, which overlooks much of Israel, but that cannot be done by a tweet. It’s got to be a policy decision that involves our allies, that involves Congress. What I would rather see, in terms of ultimately what happens with the Golan Heights, is that is part of a larger conversation of negotiating Middle East peace. The way that the president did it, the manner in which he did it, was highly inappropriate.”

