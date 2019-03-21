Dem Sen .Blumenthal: ‘There Are Indictments in This President’s Future’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) predicted that there were indictments in President Donald Trump’s “future.”

Discussing Special Counsel Robert Mueller upcoming report, Blumenthal said “I hope and I think he has an obligation to do more, to actually do a report, putting together all the pieces of the mosaic about the credible case of obstruction of justice that is right now against President Trump, about other crimes that clearly there’s evidence he’s committed.”

He added, “We need to understand what Vladimir Putin and the Trump campaign may have done together but also the obstruction of justice that was done by the president of the United States in real time. There are indictments in this president’s future. They’re coming. Whether they’re after his presidency or during it, obviously the Department of Justice has said you cannot indict a sitting president.”

