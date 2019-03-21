Economist Thomas Sowell: ‘No Hard Evidence’ That Trump Is Racist

Conservative economist and author Thomas Sowell weighed in Thursday on “Fox & Friends” on Democrats’ continuous accusations that President Donald Trump is “racist.”

Sowell said he has “seen no hard evidence” of racism from the president.

“I’ve seen no hard evidence,” he stated. “And, unfortunately, we’re living in a time where no one expects hard evidence. You just repeat some familiar words and people will react pretty much the way Pavlov’s dog was conditioned to react to certain sounds.”

Sowell then commented on the rise of socialism, saying people must “no longer look at facts.”

“This great fervor for Bernie Sanders was occurring at the time when Venezuela, with one of the world’s largest reserves of oil, people were going downhill in their living standards and were hungry and desperately fleeing to neighboring countries,” he advised. “Most of the people who are out there cheering Bernie Sanders haven’t even bothered to look into that.”

