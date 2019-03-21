Fmr DNC Chair Rendell: 2020 Went From Dem ‘Slam Dunk’ ‘to Something Where We’re Going to Have Trouble’

IAN HANCHETT

During an interview with CNN broadcast on Thursday’s “OutFront,” former DNC Chair Ed Rendell stated that “the 2020 election went from a slam dunk for Democrats to something where we’re going to have trouble” because President Trump will make the party moving left, “which I don’t think is real,” into an issue. He also stated that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) doesn’t speak for the party.

Rendell said, “I think, all of a sudden, the 2020 election went from a slam dunk for Democrats to something where we’re going to have trouble beating this guy. Because he’s going to make Democratic Socialism — swing to the left, which I don’t think is real, but he’s going to make it into the issue.”

He added, “AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

.