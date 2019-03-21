Fmr DNC Chair Rendell: 2020 Went From Dem ‘Slam Dunk’ ‘to Something Where We’re Going to Have Trouble’

"AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party." Former Pennsylvania governor and DNC Chair @GovEdRendell says Democrats risk losing the 2020 election if they keep moving to the left: @jasoncarrollcnn reports. pic.twitter.com/2CiWgv9WkO

During an interview with CNN broadcast on Thursday’s “OutFront,” former DNC Chair Ed Rendell stated that “the 2020 election went from a slam dunk for Democrats to something where we’re going to have trouble” because President Trump will make the party moving left, “which I don’t think is real,” into an issue. He also stated that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) doesn’t speak for the party.

Rendell said, “I think, all of a sudden, the 2020 election went from a slam dunk for Democrats to something where we’re going to have trouble beating this guy. Because he’s going to make Democratic Socialism — swing to the left, which I don’t think is real, but he’s going to make it into the issue.”

He added, “AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party.”

