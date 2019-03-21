‘Fox & Friends’ Host Kilmeade Knocks Trump for Attacking McCain: ‘Makes Absolutely No Sense’

Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade criticized President Donald Trump for his attacks on the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Discussing Trump’s speech Wednesday at a tank factory in Lima, Ohio, Kilmeade said, “The president goes I’m going to Ohio and tell people not what I hope to do but what I actually did. I’m not going to put down unions like most Republicans. I’m going to say UAW I need you as a partner. A lot of the people think that’s brilliant. The president’s record is so so smart that he goes there.”

He continued, “The problem is he swapped his own message by going after George Conway and in that speech inexplicably segueing into go after John McCain. It makes absolutely no sense.”

He added, “Number one John McCainm passed away six months ago. They actually had a rivalry. You know what? John McCain got in George Bush’s face. He got in Bill Clinton’s face. John McCain was all over Barack Obama. I get it. But for him to bring these two things up it takes away him questioning the caliphate and takes away from great economic message 71 percent of the people are happy and over 50 percent credit him.”

