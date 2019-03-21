Ingraham: Trump Stepping on His Own Message by Talking About McCain, Conway

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham told President Trump that he has undercut his own message and “given needless fodder” to his enemies by talking about George Conway and the late Senator John McCain.

Ingraham said that the economy is doing well, but told the president, “you’ve stepped on your own message, and given needless fodder to your enemies by talking about John McCain and George Conway.”

She continued, “On key issues, I disagree substantively with both of them as well, I get it. But there’s just too much left to be done to waste a moment on score-settling. You’re the leader of the free world.”

Ingraham further urged the president, “[K]eep your eye on the prize.”

