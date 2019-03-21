Tucker Carlson Calls for ‘Consequences’ for Those Claiming Russia-Trump Collusion if Mueller Report Reveals None

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson argued if Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s forthcoming report shows there was no collusion between Donald Trump and the Russian government, as many had claimed, those making the claim should face consequences.

After offering some examples of such claims for lawmakers and media pundits, Carlson explained his view.

“There need to be consequences for this,” Carlson said. “Once the Mueller report appears, and it becomes incontrovertible that, whatever his faults, Donald Trump did not collude with the Russians, the many people who’ve persistently claimed on the basis of no evidence that he did collude with the Russians must be punished. Not indicted or imprisoned, but thoroughly shamed and forced to apologize. If Republicans spent three full years falsely claiming that Barack Obama colluded with the government of Iran, would those who claimed it, ever work in politics or media again? That’s a rhetorical question. Lying and recklessness should never be ignored.”

“In 2003, the United States invaded Iraq on the premise that Saddam Hussein possessed massive stockpiles of chemical and biological weapon,” he continued. “Many of us believed it. But the claim was false. Thousands of Americans died. Trillions were wasted. Nobody was punished. To this day, Max Boot takes a paycheck from the Washington Post. Bill Kristol appears on MSNBC. John Bolton is this country’s National Security Advisor. There were no consequences to their foolishness and dishonesty. None. And so we started a series of eerily similar wars, all with entirely predictable results. Nobody learned anything. Will we learn anything from the Russia collusion hoax? Or will the same cast of liars and buffoons simply move on to the next scam? ‘Climate Change! The Green New Deal! We can’t give you details. It’s too important. Obey or else!’ That could easily happen. In fact, it will happen, for certain, unless we remember exactly what we’ve just seen.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor