Bloomberg Mocks Biden, O’Rourke — Joe Apologized for ‘Being Male,’ Beto ‘Apologized for Being Born’

Thursday while speaking at the Bermuda Executive Forum in New York City, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg mocked former Vice President Joe Biden and 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Bloomberg said, “It’s just not going to happen on a national level for somebody like me starting where I am unless I was willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called an apology tour.”

He continued, “Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white. He apologized for the one piece of legislation which is actually a pretty good anti-crime bill, which if the liberals ever read it, most of the things they like is in that bill. They should have loved that. But they didn’t even bother to read it. You’re anti-crime — you must be anti-populist.”

He added, “Beto, whatever his name is, he’s apologized for being born. I mean, I don’t mean to be unkind. And a lot of people love him and say he’s a smart guy. And someday, if he wins, I’d certainly support him.”

