Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Mueller Report ‘Likely to Show a Lot of Criminality’ That Isn’t Indicted

"The facts and evidence here are likely to show a lot of criminality, a lot of wrongdoing and law-breaking that is not indicted here" @SenBlumenthal pic.twitter.com/cI0jLSQHn8

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that the facts and evidence in the Mueller report “are likely to show a lot of criminality, a lot of wrongdoing, and law-breaking” that isn’t indicted.

Blumenthal said, “The facts and evidence here are likely to show a lot of criminality, a lot of wrongdoing, and law-breaking that is not indicted here.”

Host Ari Melber asked Blumenthal if he was saying that the 37 indictments that Mueller has issued are a floor, not a ceiling.

Blumenthal answered, “It’s a floor in terms of proof beyond a reasonable doubt and the Department of Justice policy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett