Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Mueller Report ‘Likely to Show a Lot of Criminality’ That Isn’t Indicted

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that the facts and evidence in the Mueller report “are likely to show a lot of criminality, a lot of wrongdoing, and law-breaking” that isn’t indicted.
Blumenthal said, “The facts and evidence here are likely to show a lot of criminality, a lot of wrongdoing, and law-breaking that is not indicted here.”
Host Ari Melber asked Blumenthal if he was saying that the 37 indictments that Mueller has issued are a floor, not a ceiling.
Blumenthal answered, “It’s a floor in terms of proof beyond a reasonable doubt and the Department of Justice policy.”
