Maher: ‘I Don’t Need the Mueller Report to Know’ Trump’s ‘a Traitor’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that what we know of the Mueller report doesn’t look good, and that he doesn’t “need the Mueller report to know he’s a traitor. I have a TV.”

Maher said, “We don’t know much. I’m just going to go by what we do know, and I must say, I don’t think it looks good. No further indictments. … Did the Democrats put too much trust in the Mueller report? Because I don’t need the Mueller report to know he’s a traitor. I have a TV.”

