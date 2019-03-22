Swalwell: I Don’t Think I’ll Accept a Report ‘Unless Its Veracity Is Testified to’ by Mueller

"The American people will see every word, every comma, every period of this report. The president is out numbered now in a way he was not before." — Rep. Swalwell on how much of the Mueller report the American people will see pic.twitter.com/nhGMaRDDp1

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee member Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that he doesn’t think he or the majority of his colleagues will accept a report “unless its veracity is testified to by Bob Mueller.”

Swalwell began by saying, “[T]he American people will see every word, every comma, every period of this report. The president is outnumbered now in a way that he was not before.”

He added, “Second, I don’t think I, and most of my colleagues, will accept a report unless its veracity is testified to by Bob Mueller. He — you know, there will be a lot of questions as to whether he was pressured to wrap this up, if there [was] any political pressure put on him. … I believe we need to hear from Bob Mueller. I think the country would benefit from hearing from Bob Mueller and not just taking the attorney general at his word.”

Swalwell further stated, “I believe the president will have no credibility to attack the report. Because the state of the evidence will not include his testimony.”

