Swalwell: ‘We’re Going to Subpoena’ Mueller

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be subpoenaed by Congress.

Swalwell said, “[P]eople are on their way to jail, have gone to jail. There’s probably a farming out of other investigations. But yes, if you have a TV or a Twitter account, you’ve already seen obstruction of justice. And so, I think the team has seen that. But here’s what’s important, is that the public sees the report, contemporaneously with the president. He should not be allowed to edit. He should not be allowed to restrict or sanitize, and Mueller has to come before Congress and tell us its veracity as far as –.”

Host Bill Maher then asked, “Can you make that happen?”

Swalwell answered, “Yeah. We’ve — we’re going to subpoena him, and Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that earlier.”

