Trump Says He’s Working with Democrats on Infrastructure

During a sit-down interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings” host Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump revealed that he was working with Democrats on infrastructure.

Trump told Bartiromo that he believes he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “agree” on the same infrastructure concepts.

“The easiest thing is infrastructure,” Trump stated in an interview that aired Friday. “[Democrats] want it, I want it. I spoke to Nancy Pelosi about it the other day. We agree on it, we even like the type, I think, we like the type of infrastructure we’re talking about. Maybe in a certain way more Democrat from my standpoint than the Republican concept.

