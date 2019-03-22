Tucker Carlson on Mueller Probe Conclusion: ‘The People on TV Have Been Lying to You’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson reacted to reports that Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller was submitting his the probe’s report to Attorney General William Barr, which signified the conclusion of the probe’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Given there were no indictments tied to alleged collusion between 2016 Trump campaign officials and the Russian government, Carlson concluded the many had been misled by some who have taken to television to make claims of Trump-Russia collusion.

“The people on TV have been lying to you,” Carlson said. “They will deny it now. They will tell you it was always about Trump’s taxes or some foreign real estate deal or hush money he paid to a girlfriend. That’s a crock. This investigation was always from day one about collusion with Russia. About betraying this country. They told us that for years.”

