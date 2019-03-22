Van Jones: ‘Ill-Advised’ for Dems to Think Mueller Report Will ‘Fix Everything’

As FBI special counsel Robert Mueller is set to release his report, CNN’s Van Jones cautioned Democrats against hoping his findings will be like Harry Potter’s magic wand and “fix everything.”

Jones warned that the investigation into President Donald Trump could go on for a decade and Mueller’s report is just a step along the “very long journey.”

“I have been saying for now almost a year and a half the idea that Robert Mueller is somehow Harry Potter and that this report is a wand that’s going to fix everything and all we have to do is wait for Mueller, I think is going to prove to be ill-advised on the part of Democrats,” Jones said on “New Day.”

He added, “The Mueller report is one point along a very long journey.”

