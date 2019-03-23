Castro: Trump Possibly Celebrating That He Wasn’t Indicted Shows ‘How Low He Has Gone’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” 2020 presidential candidate, former HUD Secretary, and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro (D) stated that “the fact that this president may well be celebrating that he’s not being indicted tells you a lot about the status of his presidency, how low he has gone.”

Castro said, “First, the fact that this president may well be celebrating that he’s not being indicted tells you a lot about the status of his presidency, how low he has gone. Secondly, it may well be that there’s no calling for an indictment of the president because Robert Mueller is following established Department of Justice guidelines that say a sitting president should not be indicted. So, until that full report is released and we know the perspective of Robert Mueller and the findings of fact, the American people really are not going to know what Donald Trump did or didn’t do or members — other members of his team did or didn’t do. What we do know is that several folks on his campaign team that he was close to have already been indicted, including for relations that they had with Russians that were trying to influence the election.”

