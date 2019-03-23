Dem Rep. Lewis on Trump Impeachment Post-Mueller Report: ‘I Think That Day Will Come’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) offered his thoughts on the completion of Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which was submitted to Attorney General William Barr a day earlier.

Lewis insisted Congress will demand the report be released to the public. The Georgia Democrat also said he still believed President Donald Trump’s impeachment was still inevitable.

“I think that day will come,” Lewis said when asked by Reid about impeachment prospects. “I don’t think he’s legitimate. I said it back at the end of the election. I still believe that today.”

