Meacham: Mueller Report ‘Will Shape Who We Are for at Least Two Years, Six Years’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” presidential historian Jon Meacham argued the contents of the report filed by Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller to Attorney General William Barr earlier in the day were so profound that they would shape “who we are” for the next few years.

“And so, what we don’t know, and this is with a nod to Secretary [Donald] Rumsfeld, is a known unknown,” Meacham said. “We don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like. But what is in this report I believe will shape at least the next six years of political history because if he hasn’t got him, let’s just speak bluntly, if he hasn’t got him, Trump will spin that into a strong position. In two years’ time for reelection, he’ll say, ‘The Deep State tried. They spent all this money. It didn’t happen.’”

“If they’ve got him, we may or may not have a witting asset of a foreign government in the Oval Office. And so, to me the most — I know this. This I do know. Attorney General Barr is not streaming Netflix tonight. He is reading something that will shape who we are for at least two years, six years, and like Watergate, like Iran-Contra, it will have significant implications going forward.”

