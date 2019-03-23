MSNBC’S Joy Reid on DoJ Handling of Mueller Report: ‘It Feels Like the Seeds of a Cover-Up Are Here’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid suggested the possibility of a cover-up was underway regarding Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and the any alleged wrongdoing of President Donald Trump or his associates.

Reid said that given Attorney General William Barr wasn’t recused, unlike his predecessor Jeff Sessions, there could be the “seeds of a cover-up” in place.

“That’s the challenge. Unlike the independent counsel, which that statute was allowed to expire after Bill Clinton, which can be a runaway thing of its own — but at least that’s controlled by Congress. In this — which you know it will leak, if it got to Congress it comes out that day. But the fact that this investigation takes place within the Justice Department, which Donald Trump essentially controls and he got rid of the problem Jeff Sessions, who the one decent thing that he did was recuse himself. This guy is not recused, it feels like the seeds of a cover-up are here.

