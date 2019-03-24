Bharara: ‘Donald Trump Is Not Out of Legal Jeopardy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara said President Donald Trump was “not out of legal jeopardy” notwithstanding the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Bharara said, “People shouldn’t be taking victory laps or jumping off bridges based on the fact a Mueller report has been concluded, and there’s no indictments, but Donald Trump is not out of legal jeopardy.”

He added, “The Southern District of New York did not have the narrow mission that the special counsel had. And they are aggressive and tough and independent and fair and apolitical. If there’s things they think are worth pursuing and charging, they will do so. If that means that there’s legal jeopardy for people around the president, then I guess we’ll have to see.”

