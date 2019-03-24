Buttigieg: A Figure Like Trump ‘Should Never Have Been Able to Come Within Cheating Distance of the Oval Office’

Sunday on MSNBC, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said “a figure like” President Donald Trump “should never have been able to come within cheating distance of the Oval Office.”

Addressing Attorney General William Barr’s letter summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, Buttigieg said, “The president is not being indicted at the moment and also has not been exonerated at the moment. From a political perspective, I think this is further evidence it would be a mistake for Democrats to think that the way for the Trump presidency to end is by way of investigation. That could, of course, happen. But we’ve got to be paying attention to the kinds of conditions that made it possible for somebody like him to get here in the first place. I would argue with—a figure like this president should never have been able to come within cheating distance of the Oval Office. And I fear if we’re not paying attention to the causes that he’s a symptom of, then not only is it possible for him to succeed in 2020, but we could also find ourselves with another figure like him or even worse in the future.”

