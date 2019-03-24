Dem Rep. Cohen: AG Barr Was Appointed by Trump — ‘Put Very Little Credence in What He’s Saying’

Sunday on MSNBC’s live coverage of Attorney General William Barr’s letter summarizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) “very little credence” should be put in what Barr said given he was appointed by President Donald Trump.

Cohen said, “First Mueller was not making a traditional prosecutorial judgment. Those are very interesting words. And then as you well said, he did not draw a conclusion one way or the other on obstruction. It does not draw that conclusion. It also does not exonerate the president.”

He continued, “They said there no collusion, but there was obstruction. That’s important. The people’s House needs to know and it the people’s House needs to have the complete report so that we can have hearings on this issue and pass laws to protect the American public.”

He added, “He was appointed by Donald Trump after he decided Jeff Sessions wasn’t his Roy Cohn he wasn’t his ace attorney looking out for him, not for the country, not for justice. Bill Barr was put in there for a reason. I don’t doubt he went to a group like the Federalist Society that picked his judges and said, ‘find me my Roy Cohn.’ For him to make that statement, Mueller wasn’t part of it. Mueller wasn’t part of that decision that says we’re not coming to a conclusion of obstruction, that is what Mueller said. They come to the conclusion, nothing there. Well, Barr is there because he’s appointed by Trump, he’s not elected by the people, and you can put very little credence in what he’s saying. He is a Trump appointee put in to protect Trump and why they put him in. There’s just too much out there for the American public to let this go. We need all the facts. There needs to be transparency. There needs to be a release of the entire document.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN